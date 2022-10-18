Jazz GM Justin Zanik rewarded after trading Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell for monster hauls

The Utah Jazz are taking an express train to the bottom of the NBA standings. After trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, they are bout to tank hard. General manager Justin Zanik, who led the team’s demolition, will be along for the ride.

The Jazz announced on the team website that Zanik has signed a multiyear extension with the team to oversee the rebuild with CEO Danny Ainge.

“My family and I have fallen in love with this great city and the state of Utah, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey with the Utah Jazz,” said Zanik, via the team’s website. “I have a deep appreciation for my partnership with Ryan and Danny and am excited about our path forward with Coach [Will] Hardy. We look forward to building towards winning the championship our fans deserve.”

Zanik first took control of the Jazz in 2019, inheriting Mitchell and Gobert while giving them a supporting cast that featured Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic. After a few years of great regular-season success, he decided to tear it down and start over. Conley and Clarkson should soon find themselves on new teams, too.

After a bumpy offseason, the Jazz are now armed with tons of draft picks in the coming years, as well as numerous young players, to rebuild. Zanik’s vision of team building will be tested as he navigates the rebuild. He will spend much of his time praying for luck in the NBA Draft Lottery.