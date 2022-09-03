Jazz’s heartwarming message to Donovan Mitchell after blockbuster trade to Cavs

Thursday marked the end of an era for the Utah Jazz as they traded franchise star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was the last domino to fall after shipping off Rudy Gobert as well earlier in the summer and now, this franchise will have a much different look next season.

On Saturday, the Jazz sent their official send-off to Mitchell, who spent the first five seasons of his NBA career in Salt Lake City.

We got to watch you light up the league as a rookie and cheer you on as you became a perennial All-Star. We witnessed you embrace and serve our community while standing for what’s right and uniting Jazz fans everywhere. Thank you for all the good you did here @spidadmitchell 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EhNAneb3z3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 3, 2022

The Jazz took Mitchell 13th overall in the 2017 draft out of Lousville and he proved to be an immediate hit for the organization, averaging over 20 points in Year 1. Spida’s numbers improved each and every season, but he couldn’t lead Utah to a deep playoff run.

Nevertheless, fans will have fond memories of his time with the franchise. He was a three-level scorer and their most consistent player for five years. The Jazz managed to get some intriguing pieces in return for Mitchell though, including Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and Lauri Markkanen, along with a total of five future draft picks.

Utah isn’t going to contend for awhile, but Danny Ainge and the front office have a plan in place. They have a total of 13 unprotected picks through 2029.