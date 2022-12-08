By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Friday the Utah Jazz will welcome back veteran guard Mike Conley from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury. But just hours after that was announced, the team was hit with a tough update on backcourt mate Collin Sexton. Per Tim MacMahon of ESPN, he’ll now miss a minimum of one week because of a hamstring strain.

Sexton dropped 17 points during Wednesday’s thrilling win over the Golden State Warriors before departing early. It looked to be a precautious move, but it appears the former Cleveland Cavalier is dealing with an ailment. The Jazz guard has played a key part for the team in 2022-23, averaging 14.3 points, three rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 36% shooting from long range. Sexton is mostly featuring off the bench although he’s made 10 starts, too.

The Jazz is frankly surprising everyone in the NBA this season. While they’re 4-6 in their last 10, Will Hardy’s group still sits at 15-12, which puts them in sixth spot in the heavily competitive Western Conference.

Losing Sexton for at least seven days is far from ideal but getting Conley back definitely helps. He’s one of the leaders in Utah and their best playmaker, averaging a career-high 7.9 dimes per night. Coincidentally enough, he returns in time for Rudy Gobert’s homecoming Friday when he visits Vivint Arena with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who the Jazz traded him to in the summer, which proved to be the first domino to fall before also shipping off Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland.

With Sexton on the shelf, Canadian Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see an increase in minutes.