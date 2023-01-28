The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.

Little did the NBA fans know that Lauri Markkanen’s production as the lead guy of the Jazz would lock him up a spot for his first All-Star game. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20 PPG, and Walker Kessler may have been the sole piece that has made the Jazz win the Rudy Gobert trade. These are some of the guys that have been spectacular as newly-hired head coach Will Hardy has implemented a five-out system wherein anyone has the opportunity to flourish.

Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to add at least one or two of their guys by the trade deadline, but that seems to be far from the realm of possibilities. As a team in the middle of the pack, the dilemma for the front office is how they will play out the final 30+ games of the year, or more importantly who will remain in the team past the February 9th trade deadline.

Not selling high on Jazz vets

The Jazz must be realistic with themselves that some of the excellent play of their players will not last past this season. Furthermore, the talent of their players is all at a similar level, so it is inevitable for them to have a limited ceiling or clash in terms of their style of play. Individuals like Mike Conley Jr. or Kelly Olynyk have been in the league for several years already, and they will be attractive as key role players to squads contending for the chip this season.

Conley Jr. and Olynyk are either past their prime or in the middle of their peak, so this will be the juncture wherein they will receive the most value in return. Both of them have an expiring contract by 2024, so it would not be a long-term commitment for the opposing side, which is something they will desire. Moreover, Conley Jr’s and Olynyk’s possible departure will open up more minutes for athletes like Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, and Jarred Vanderbilt, which is necessary for youthful individuals.

The Jazz wing who is sort of in the timeline of their core guys but with rising trade value this year is shooting guard Malik Beasley. His salary is at $15 million this year and $16 million next year, so it is also a movable one like Mike Conley Jr’s and Kelly Olynyk’s. The front office must decide in the next week if he will be part of their future because this will be the perfect time to trade him if they decide to do so.

The trades are inevitable for this iteration of Utah, and they must not rest on their laurels and stay content with this roster. The winning and optimism have been incredible, but they must realize that it is not a sustainable formula for long-term success. This campaign has been a strong foundation, and the crew led by Danny Ainge must continue building off this successful stretch and build a fantastic culture in Salt Lake City.