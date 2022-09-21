RUMOR: Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic ‘expects to be traded soon’ amid interest from LeBron James, Lakers

After the Utah Jazz pulled the trigger on the Donovan Mitchell deal, you just knew that he wasn’t the last player who was going to leave the squad this summer. The next man up now appears to be Bojan Bogdanovic, who himself has been heavily linked to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Jazz insider Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune (paywalled), a source close to Bogdanovic has revealed that the Jazz vet “expects to be traded soon.” At this point, it seems like the 33-year-old has accepted his fate and that he’s already played his last game in a Jazz uniform.

For their part, the Lakers are in need of some firepower on their roster. Bogdanovic is one of, if not the most formidable shooter that’s available on the market, and it would be foolish for LA if they did not, at the very least, explore the possibility of a trade. Last season, Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while also connecting on 2.6 triples at a highly-efficient 38.7-percent clip.

Previous reports suggest that the Jazz are demanding a first-round draft pick for Bojan Bogdanovic. The Lakers have a 2027 and a 2029 first-round pick available at their disposal, but it remains to be seen if they are willing to part ways with either of these assets.

Russell Westbrook and his $47.1 million contract for next season could also be in play here. That is, of course, under the premise that the Jazz are willing to take on the former league MVP’s gargantuan deal with a potential buyout the most likely outcome for Russ.