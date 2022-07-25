The Utah Jazz are at a critical juncture in their franchise history. After trading away Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, they face a serious question. Are they going to try and contend around Donovan Mitchell? Or will they go on a full rebuild by trading away their star guard?

If the Jazz ever decide to trade Donovan Mitchell, then fans should be prepared for an onslaught of trades. It’s widely believed that any Mitchell trade would eventually lead to a full rebuild. What that means for other teams is that every other player in the roster would be available in a trade. (via Deseret News)

“If Mitchell is traded, it immediately would signal an official fire sale from the Utah Jazz and all of the players not named Mitchell could become available. There are definitely players that are currently on the Jazz’s roster that could make a big difference for some of the other contenders around the league.”

There are many players on the Jazz roster that would have significant value in a trade. Bojan Bogdanovic is probably the most appealing asset, thanks to his solid all-around game on both ends on the floor. Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson all also bring good value for any team looking for depth at the guard position.

That’s not to mention the massive haul that the Jazz got in exchange for Gobert. Players like Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt would also fetch a decent price on the market should the team make them available.

Long story short, this could be the start of a long and lengthy rebuild for the team. Buckle up, Jazz fans.