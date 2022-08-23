Lakers, Nets ‘interested’ in Donovan Mitchell amid Jazz-Knicks trade talks

Right when we thought the wild trade rumors had come to an end with the recent Kevin Durant-Brooklyn Nets news, an eye-popping report surfaced on Tuesday. Sports radio host John Gambadoro shared an update on the Donovan Mitchell trade front. He named two surprising potential contenders in the Mitchell sweepstakes as well.

“Couple things on Donovan Mitchell,” Gambadoro tweeted. “The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!”

We are taking this rumor with a grain of salt. Gambadoro is an Arizona radio host and his sources are unclear. Nonetheless, he is a verified sports figure and one would figure he isn’t pulling these rumors out of thin air.

But the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers or Brooklyn Nets landing Donovan Mitchell are slim. Would both teams like to land the Utah Jazz superstar? Sure.

But the Lakers likely don’t have the assets to make it happen. A three-team deal involving Russell Westbrook could lead to Mitchell being moved to the Lakers… but that is an unlikely scenario.

Meanwhile, the Nets seem content to see what the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons trio can accomplish in 2022-2023. So they may inquire about Mitchell, but it would be surprising to see them pull the trigger on a deal.

Gambadoro also lists Cleveland. Washington, and Charlotte as other interested teams. But as he stated prior to listing those teams, the Knicks do indeed have the best trade package available. So New York stands out as the most reasonable destination for Donovan Mitchell if he is traded.