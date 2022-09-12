RUMOR: Jazz GM reveals real reason why they accepted Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell trade offer over Knicks

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the Utah Jazz’s decision to pick the Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade offer for Donovan Mitchell over that of the New York Knicks. This is despite the fact that the Jazz were engaged in negotiations with the Knicks for what feels like the entire offseason. Some have even gone as far as saying that Jazz executive Danny Ainge had a personal vendetta against the Knicks, and that he was going to do everything in his power to either rob the Knicks, or make sure that they didn’t get Mitchell.

Jazz general manager Justin Zanik recently spoke out about the Mitchell blockbuster deal, and according to him, it was nothing but business. The high-ranking exec revealed that it was the Cavs simply having the better offer on the table (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“It was the best offer,” Zanik said. “I think for them, they saw an opportunity they had in their team to open up a window. With Donovan and the young group, I think they’re gonna be very good. To get a good return, you have to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot. Meaningful for them, and it was a meaningful trade that we liked as well.”

"It was the best offer… To get a good return, you have to give up something good as well. They certainly gave up a lot." Jazz GM Justin Zanik on taking the Cavs' offer over the Knicks' offer during the Donovan Mitchell trade negotiationspic.twitter.com/H2iXiy4evH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 12, 2022

For the record, the Jazz received Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps from the Cavs in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. On the other hand, it was previously reported that the Knicks’ offer centered around RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, a choice between other role players on their roster, and as many as five first-rounders. It remains unclear what New York’s final offer was, but there’s no denying that the Jazz would have claimed a major bounty as well if they decided to accept the Knicks’ offer.

It is worth noting that Ainge himself was sitting beside Zanik when the latter answered this loaded question. All along, Ainge was nodding his head in agreement.