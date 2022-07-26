RUMOR: Jazz’s real trade interest in Collin Sexton amid Donovan Mitchell talks

The Utah Jazz are retooling their roster this offseason, and according to the latest rumor, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is a prime target for them. However, fans shouldn’t expect anything to happen until the team makes a decision on Donovan Mitchell.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Jazz have explored the idea of making a sign-and-trade deal with the Cavs for Sexton. But for now, their priority is to get the Mitchell situation sorted out before they make any other move.

As most fans know, the Jazz are working on trading Mitchell after moving Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, there’s no significant movement in that regard since Utah is asking for a significant number of picks in return.

Per Amico: Well Sexton is very much on the Jazz’s radar, sources said they are determined what to do with Donovan Mitchell first. They remain active in trade talks and likely would not fully pursue a Sexton trade or outright offer sheet until after a resolution is reached on Mitchell, sources said.

Collin Sexton remains a restricted free agent with the Cavs, and unfortunately, the market hasn’t been too kind to him. Cleveland reportedly offered him a three-year, $40 million deal, but it’s far from what Sexton is hoping to get in his next contract.

The Cavs, however, could be motivated to move him if they are unable to sign him to a new deal. Should he take his qualifying offer and play out the 2022-23 season, he’s basically good as gone in the next offseason and Cleveland wouldn’t get anything in return.

It will be interesting to see if the Jazz will make a move for Sexton, but fans might want to watch out for any development on the Mitchell front to get a good sense of what Utah will do next.