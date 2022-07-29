RUMOR: Jazz’s true feelings on getting RJ Barrett in trade with Knicks, revealed

There have been reports saying that the Utah Jazz are not interested in RJ Barrett in the Donovan Mitchell trade talks with the New York Knicks. However, that might not be entirely true at all.

According to a Ian Begley of SNY.TV, the Jazz have at least some interest in Barrett given the fact that they explored a trade for the youngster before. The team even reportedly discussed the projections for his salary in any extension talks should they acquire him.

With that said, it is safe to assume that the Jazz know what it will take to keep Barrett.

“Earlier this month – before reports emerged that Utah was willing to listen on Mitchell trade offers – the Jazz asked the Knicks about a package that included Mitchell Robinson, Barrett, other players, and at least three first-round picks,” Begley wrote.

“Around that time, members of the Jazz were also making educated guesses/projections on what an extension for Barrett may look like, per sources.”

The Jazz and Knicks’ talks for a Donovan Mitchell trade have reportedly stalled out, and it’s unknown if and when negotiations will resume between the two sides. However, it will certainly be interesting to see if RJ Barrett’s name will be thrown if they do decide to discuss a deal once again.

Giving up a player of Barrett’s caliber and potential will likely require the Knicks to give up less picks for Mitchell. But then again, it’s really up to the Jazz whether they’ll accept or not. New York has the assets to make the most alluring offer to Utah, though, so the negotiation between them is something to keep an eye on.