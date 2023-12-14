The Utah Jazz visit the Portland Trail Blazers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Utah Jazz go on the road to take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a Northwest division matchup. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz got their star player back Wednesday night, and he led them to a win over the New York Knicks. The Jazz have already played the Blazers three times this season, and they have won two of those meetings. Markannen is averaging 22.5 points per game against the Blazers this season. The dark horse to keep an eye on is Keyonte George. The rookie is scoring 17.3 points per game with 6.7 assists against Portland. For this game, the Jazz have not submitted an injury report. However, George has already been ruled out while Lauri Markannen does not expect to play the second night of a back-to-back.

The Trail Blazers are on a four-game losing streak at the moment. They have lost three of those games by five points or less, though. Against the Jazz this season, Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 22.5 points per game to go along with 7.0 assists. Jerami Grant is scoring 21.7 points while DeAndre Ayton is averaging a double-double. However, Ayton and Brogdon are questionable in this game with knee injuries. Jerami Grant will miss the game as he goes through concussion protocol.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Trail Blazers Odds

Utah Jazz: +3.5 (-108)

Portland Trail Blazers: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Root Sports Northwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

This is a game of injuries. The Trail Blazers are without their best player in Jerami Grant, which already makes this a tough game for them to win. To make matters worse for Portland, the Blazers could be without Brogdon and Ayton, as well. The Jazz are going to need to take advantage of a weakened team. Utah should not have a problem playing better defense with the Blazers having a thin lineup. I would not be surprised to see the Blazer be held to under 110 points. If this is the case, the Jazz will cover the spread.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz not having Jordan Clarkson is a big hit, but Keyonte George being out makes things worse. The nail in the coffin is the fact that Markannen does not expect to play. Although the Blazers are short-handed, the Jazz might be even worse off. Without Markannen, the Jazz really struggle. For this reason, the Blazers should be able to cover the spread.

Portland does have Anfernee Simons is finall back, and he has been playing extremely well. In his three games back, Simons has made 15 threes, and 30 field goals. He is also 21-21 from the charity stripe. In the three games back, Simons is averaging 32.0 points per game. He has been doing his best to lead the team, and he is doing a great job at it. If he can have another good game, the Blazers will cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Jazz are going to be missing some key players in this game, and that will affect them. It is also worth noting that Utah is 1-11 on the road this season. With Simons back, I think the Blazers will cover this spread with ease.

Final Jazz-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Trail Blazers -3.5 (-112), Over 226 (-110)