Both teams are riding hot streaks heading into this game.

We've got another NBA prediction and pick coming at you as we take a look at this next cross-conference matchup between two surging teams. The Utah Jazz will take on the Philadelphia 76ers as both teams look to build upon their recent momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-76ers prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they're all the way in 12th-place in the Western Conference. They've won seven of their last 10 games and they've mounted notable wins over Miami, Dallas, and New York. With their starting lineup firing on all cylinders, they'll hope to upset the 76ers as road underdogs.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently second in the Atlantic Division and they're the third-overall team in the Eastern Conference. Since winning six games in a row, the 76ers have traded two wins for every loss and they're playing their most consistent basketball in recent memory. They'll look to add another solid win in their first meeting against the Jazz.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Jazz-76ers Odds

Utah Jazz: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +470

Philadelphia 76ers: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Regional Coverage, NBA League Pass

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

After losing Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler to injury, the Utah Jazz struggled to get their season going and fell near the bottom of the Western Conference. Since getting their core players back, they've been clawing their way back up the rankings and they've seen themselves pull out some tough wins over the last 10 games. They were just recently tested by the Detroit Pistons in a high-scoring overtime affair that saw Clarkson step up as the hero for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen also hit a clutch three towards the end of the game to give the Jazz the lead. When they're at full strength, the Jazz have proven they can score alongside some of the best offenses in the league.

Perhaps even more impactful has been Utah's production on the defensive end of the floor. Just a few games ago, they held Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to 90 points and forced a bad shooting night along with 16 turnovers for their opponents. John Collins and Kelly Olynyk are both stepping up on the defensive floor and turning away shots. If the Jazz can continue their defensive success in the paint, they could stand a chance to limit Joel Embiid and his scoring opportunities.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The Philadelphia 76ers have only dropped three of their last 15 games. It's worth noting that two of those losses came to the Bulls as this 76ers team just can't figure out how to play against Chicago. Otherwise, they've been cruising right along and they're making very good teams look average when playing against them. They beat the Timberwolves by 14 points and recently took down Orlando by 20. With Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid playing at the very top of their games, this Philadelphia squad looks like true contenders to make a deep championship run. Here's to hoping they can stay healthy as Joel Embiid competes for another MVP bid.

To win this game against the Jazz, we'll have to see Joel Embiid take charge of the paint in this one and shut down the bigs of Utah. Lauri Markkanen does a great job of spreading the floor and getting his man out of positions. Making the right switches and communicating will be key for the 76ers as they try to stop the inside scoring. They have great defenders along the perimeter in Tyrese Maxey and Patrick Beverley, so they'll have ample opportunities to halt the production of Jordan Clarkson.

Final Jazz-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Jazz have really improved their play over the last 10 games and they'll be coming into this matchup with a newfound sense of confidence scoring the basketball. Kriss Dunn and Collin Sexton will prove to be tough matchups for the guards of Philadelphia, but we've seen them carve up tough defenses all year.

As long as Joel Embiid can find scoring inside and get ample opportunities at the free-throw line, the 76ers should come out as the better offensive team in this game. Their defense has also been performing well and there's a chance we could see a low-scoring total throughout this game. Either way, we'll favor the Philadelphia 76ers to cover with our prediction.

Final Jazz-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -12.5 (-110)