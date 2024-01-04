The Jazz visit the Celtics for the first time this season.

We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for our next NBA cross-conference matchup as we head to the East Coast for our coverage. The Utah Jazz (16-19) will face off against the Boston Celtics (26-7) as both teams try to mount a winning streak. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they're sitting in 12th-place in the Western Conference standings. They've had a historic last couple of games as they've won three-straight heading into this contest. Fresh off of a 154-148 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons, they'll hope to build their momentum and seek four wins in a row.

The Boston Celtics are currently leading the Atlantic Division and they're leaders in the Eastern Conference by a margin of 2.5 games. They were on a six-game winning streak before losing their last game 123-127 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With an extra day of rest, they'll be ready to bounce back as home favorites over Utah.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Celtics Odds

Utah Jazz: +14 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -14 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Celtics

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz have won their last three games over the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Detroit Pistons. In the process, Jordan Clarkson became the first-ever Jazz franchise player to record a triple-double. It's a crazy stat to begin with, but it's clear why Clarkson made history with his consistent scoring. He had another 36 points in their last win over the Pistons and it's clear this lineup is at its best when Clarkson is healthy and in the mix. Lauri Markkanen is also making a big impact since returning and once they get some other pieces back from injury, they should become an even more competitive team.

To win this game against the Celtics, the Jazz will have to hit their shots in the half-court offense with conviction. We just recently saw the Thunder take down the Celtics with their hot mid-range shooting, so it's clear that it'll take a great night shooting the ball if they want to top the Celtics. The Jazz haven't been a very good road team this season with just a 5-14 record, so they'll be the noticeable underdogs trying to hand Boston their first home loss on the season.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

After posting a six-game winning streak that saw them outscore opponents by 112 combined points, the Celtics dropped a big game to one of their most formidable Western opponents in the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a sloppy game for the Celtics defensively as they struggled to switch on Chet Holmgren and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the pick-and-roll situations. Still, Kristaps Porzingis managed to have a great game and he's got a ton of momentum with scoring and rebounding the ball effectively. Expect him to have similar success as he matches up with Lauri Markkanen in the paint.

The Boston Celtics are a perfect 16-0 at home this season, making them the best home team in the league. They've generally been the league's best team throughout the year and Jayson Tatum is continuing to shoot at a phenomenal clip. They'll have the big advantage with him and Jaylen Brown manning the front court. If Jaylen Brown can chime in with his three-point shooting and mid-range offense, there's no reason the Celtics shouldn't win this game by double-digits. Derrick White has been extremely clutch with his three-point shooting down the stretch of games, so look for him to continue getting looks as they try to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Final Jazz-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Utah Jazz come into this game riding great momentum and with Jordan Clarkson back in their lineup, they once again become a dangerous team to stop when their shots are falling. The Celtics were also enjoying a run of their own, but they'll be determined to win this game after dropping a close one to the Thunder on national television.

There's really no reason to fade the Celtics at home as long as they continue to play how they have been recently. While they failed to keep up with OKC in transition, they'll be the much more athletic team against the Jazz and if they can force them to heave contested threes, the Celtics should keep a manageable cap on this game as they seek the win. Let's go with the Celtics for our prediction.

Final Jazz-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -14 (-110)