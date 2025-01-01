ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jazz are spiraling entering this matchup, while the Knicks are red-hot in comparison. These teams are headed in completely opposite directions. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Knicks prediction and pick.

The Jazz have talent, but they are having a rough season at 7-24. Their main keys are in the frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen and John Collins. The Jazz have potential, and it helps that they have a very balanced offense. This is a massive opportunity for the Jazz to make a statement against a team as red-hot as the Knicks and rebound after losing three straight.

The Knicks have been red-hot recently, winning eight straight towards their 23-10 record. Their keys are Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns because they have been the offensive spark plugs for a team that struggled last year. The Knicks have the talent to compete in the East this season. This should be an interesting matchup because the Knicks get a good matchup against a Jazz team that has been struggling this year.

Here are the Jazz-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Knicks Odds

Utah Jazz: +12.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +590

New York Knicks: -12.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: MSG/ KJZZ

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah offense is balanced and has a lot of potential, but has been inconsistent instead. They are 21st in scoring offense at 111 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 46%, and 14th in three-point shooting percentage at 36.7%. Six players on the Jazz average over double digits in scoring. Lauri Markkanen is the best player on this roster and leads the team in scoring at 19.6 points per game. Then, in the backcourt, Keyonte George leads the way in assists at 5.7 per game. Lauri Markkanen makes this offense go, and he is the key. However, John Collins' athleticism is also huge for Utah's low-down. Then, Keyonte George is the floor general and makes things go in the backcourt. They have the balance to bother the Knicks, but the Knicks have too much talent and should slow down the Jazz on offense.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz have struggled on defense this year. They are 28th in points allowed at 119.8 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage defense at 48.2%, and they are 22nd in three-point percentage defense and allow 36.5% from behind the arc. Walker Kessler is the best rebounder on the team and leads the way at 11 per game. He is also the leader in blocks at 2.8 per game and just ahead of Taylor Hendricks, who has 1.3 per game. Finally, three players also average at least one steal, with Hendricks leading at 1.7 per game. This defense has struggled all season, and they get a statistically difficult matchup against a Knicks offense that should have a big advantage in this game at home.

The Knicks' offense has taken a big jump this year and is playing well. They are fifth in scoring at 117.8 points per game, third in field goal percentage at 49.7%, and third in three-point shooting at 38.8% from behind the arc. Then, five players on the Knicks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jalen Brunson leading at 25.4 points per game, but Karl-Anthony Towns is just behind with 24.7 points per game. Then, Brunson also leads the way in assists at 7.7 per game. Brunson is the key for the Knicks on offense because he makes this team go, but Karl-Anthony Towns has been great since coming over in the offseason and has helped make things much easier for him. This offense should score at will against the Jazz and their defense due to their struggles.

The Knicks' defense has been great this season. They are seventh in points allowed at 109.8 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 46.2% from the field, and 21st in three-point percentage defense at 36.5% from behind the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the way in rebounding this season with 13.5 per game. Then, one player averages over one block per game, with OG Anunoby leading at one per game. Finally, three players average at least one steal per game, and Anunoby and Josh Hart are tied for the team lead in steals at 1.5 per game. This defense makes the Knicks go and is their bread & butter. They should have no issues slowing down the Jazz in this game.

Final Jazz-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Jazz do not have the talent of the Knicks and this is an awful matchup for them. The Knicks will have a mostly healthy team and have the best two players in this game. The Knicks keep winning and beat the Jazz easily in this game at home.

Final Jazz-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -12.5 (-114)