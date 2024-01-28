The Jazz and Nets meet for the final time this season.

We're ready for another betting prediction and pick for our stacked NBA Monday slate as we'll see a cross-conference matchup between two teams coming in off wins. The Utah Jazz (24-23) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (18-27) as the two teams conclude their season series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Nets prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they're the 10-seed in the Western Conference standings. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games and after a short three-game slide, they're back in the win column with consecutive victories over the Wizards and Hornets. They'll continue this current road trip looking for their third-straight win.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and they're also the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference. They've gone just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have been struggling to find their footing, but they're coming off a solid 106-104 home win against the Houston Rockets. They'll hope to reach a .500 home record at 11-12 ahead of this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Nets Odds

Utah Jazz: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jazz have been incredibly streaky this season and after a short three-game losing skid, they've now won back-to-back games once again and are ready to mount another run. Their ability to go on winning streaks has really improved their chances of a playoff spot over the last month. Lauri Markkanen has been playing at an All-Star level and he continues to lead the team in points, rebounds, and has been one of their most accurate three-point shooters. Against a smaller lineup in Brooklyn, both Markkanen and Walker Kessler could see success on the low blocks with their alternating scoring down low.

Both Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton have been playing well right now and the two even each other out on both ends of the floor. Clarkson is able to space defenses and extend his range far past the arc, while Sexton stays aggressive in attacking the hoop and finds a ton of opportunities at the line. When they're fully healthy, the Jazz are an extremely deep team and their second-unit will be able to keep pace with the Nets' starters. As long as they can continue shooting well from the field, there's no reason the Jazz don't continue to roll with a win here.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Things have been tough for the Nets on both ends of the floor this year with their lack of a scoring superstar and several shortcomings on defense. Getting Nic Claxton has been a huge boost for them and they missed his presence in the paint when he was out with injury. During their last win, Claxton had a 10/13 double-double and dominated the Rockets on the glass. The Nets actually rank fifth in the NBA in rebounds per game, so getting Claxton back in their lineup is a massive boost on the defensive end. Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges have been taking turns managing the scoring loads and it was Thomas who stepped up last game with 37 points against the Rockets. Last time he faced Utah, he scored 32 points and will be hoping to continue that success here.

The Nets dropped their last game against Utah 108-125 and they couldn't keep up on the road despite shooting a solid number from three. The Nets struggle with the size of the Jazz inside, so their focus will be to attacking the paint and get their bigs in foul trouble. They'll also need to see a more balanced scoring attack from their starters and not be so reliant on either Thomas or Bridges for the scoring. Look for Spencer Dinwiddie to get involved here as he's been quiet the last few games.

Final Jazz-Nets Prediction & Pick

The should be a good meeting with both of these teams coming in off wins, but the Nets have still struggled over the last 10 games with their hobbled lineup. The Jazz, on the other hand, have shown us all season that they can put together winning streaks and with back-to-back wins and a healthy squad, they're ready to do just that.

The first meeting between these two wasn't particularly close and the Jazz have a massive advantage in the paint over the Nets. Expect Lauri Markkanen to have another big impact as we take the Utah Jazz to cover for our final prediction.

Final Jazz-Nets Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz ML (-102)