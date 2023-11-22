Which team will break out of their losing streak? Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for tonight's full slate of NBA action. We head out West for this next matchup between the Utah Jazz (4-10) and the Portland Trail Blazers (3-11). Both teams come in riding lengthy losing streaks and are desperately searching for a win. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and they've lost their last three consecutive games. Two of those losses were on a back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns in which the Jazz lost by just six combined points through the two games. In their last game, they were blown-out on the road 99-131 against the Lakers, so they'll be hoping to bounce back better here.

The Portland Trail Blazers are last in the Northwest and they're currently riding an eight-game losing streak. Six of those losses have come by double digits and they're struggling mightily to find and positive notes to start the season. As their young roster continues to battle injury, Portland will hope for just their second home win this month.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Trail Blazers Odds

Utah Jazz: -3 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: +3 (-110)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: ROOT SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Utah Jazz are beginning to feel the absence of center Walker Kessler and it became apparent in their loss to the Lakers that they'll have trouble contending against taller, longer teams without him in their lineup. They were forced to live by three in that game and ended up on the wrong end of the rims. As a team, the Jazz shot just 11-44 from three as starters like Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen failed to get anything going on the offensive end. They both saw short nights as Utah trailed by more than 20 for the entire fourth quarter. They're hoping that they can find their shooting rhythm once again with an easier matchup on defense against Portland.

The Jazz came in as seven-point underdogs to the Lakers and their blowout loss is affecting their betting spread in this one. However, Utah has the much better lineup and their slow start could be attributed to Anthony Davis' massive game on the defensive end of the floor. Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are bound to have better nights this time around and if just one of them can find their shooting stroke, it should be enough to lift them over the Trail Blazers. Their defense was embarrassed against Los Angeles so they'll be playing with some more fire in this one.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Portland Trail Blazers and they're seeing the future of their franchise in Scoot Henderson return to the G-League as he comes back from his ankle injury. It's hardly the start to the season that fans were hoping for, but it provides their bench players and other draft picks and opportunity to see meaningful minutes in games that don't matter as much. Jerami Grant was their leading scorer once again with 26 points in his last game, but it's clear that he's reached a certain ceiling as a scorer. Furthermore, the Trail Blazers lack other consistent options and they're having to rely on rookies like Shaedon Sharpe to carry the scoring load.

To have a chance at covering in this game, the Trail Blazers will have to take advantage of the Utah Jazz and this long road trip they're on. They looked extremely sluggish last night against the Lakers and their shooting woes could carry over into this game. If the Trail Blazers can fire out of the gates and jump out to a lead early, they could play inspired basketball and out-hustle the tired Jazz defense. They usually stand a better chance to win in low-scoring games, so expect them to focus on their defense and try to cause turnovers for the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Utah Jazz are clearly the better team here, but they're coming in off a blowout loss and they'll have to shoot their way out of a serious slump from the night before. The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game since November 3rd, so their home fans will be itching for a victory in this one. It's surprising that the line is this close and I expect there to be some players sitting out for the Utah Jazz for this one. Let's take a shot on the Trail Blazers for our prediction as they cover at home.

Final Jazz-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +3 (-110)