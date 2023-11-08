J.B. Smoove skeptical of wild drinkable tan in Snake Oil clip

J.B. Smoove encounters the world's first drinkable tan in a new exclusive clip from tonight's episode of Snake Oil on FOX.

World's First Drinkable Tan

The latest episode of Snake Oil brings actor JB Smoove to the podium. A woman, Nicole, is attempting to pitch the world's first-ever drinkable tan. His first question for her is “Will this make a person of color even darker?”

For those curious, she answered. “It has its limits,” Nicole said. “Everybody has a set amount of melanin in their skin, so you could only get so dark.”

The other man at the podium, Matthew, raised a very good point: Is it FDA-approved? Because the drinkable tan is a supplement, it “doesn't need to be regulated.”

Whether or not this ever makes it to shelves remains to be seen.

JB Smoove is known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Millers. He is also a part of the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, playing one of Tom Holland's Peter Parker's teachers.

Per FOX, tonight's episode of Snake Oil's synopsis reads: “Hosted by David Spade, contestants are pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen' whose products are fake. With the help of guest celebrity advisors, Kandi Burruss and JB Smoove, contestants must determine which products are real and which are a sham to advance to the ‘Snake Pit,' for a chance to win life-changing money.”

A new episode of Snake Oil premieres tonight at 9:02pm ET on FOX.