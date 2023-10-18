In a candid revelation, the hip-hop icon Jeezy shared his decade-long battle with depression, which went undiagnosed for years, HipHopDX confirms. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to promote his memoir, “Adversity For Sale,” Jeezy opened up about his mental health struggles.

“I learned that vulnerability is power,” he said. “I thought something was wrong with me, thinking I come from poverty, this is just how it is. I didn't understand trauma and all these different things, so when I started to get the words for it, I started to understand and grab tools, [and] I started to become better.”

He continued, “I started my journey, and that's why I'm expressing it and putting it in the book because I didn't know I was depressed for like eight years of my life straight.”

Jeezy explained that he often felt numb due to the profound losses of people close to him. “You wake up, and you just want to go back to sleep forever,” he described, revealing that he had leaned into his vices, a common consequence of the street life he had lived.

“When you lose 200, 300, 400 people, gone forever, you just get numb,” he said. “And I wasn't able to get in touch with my emotions, and I was wondering why. Thank God for my kids, but there was a time I was just cold. That's when I was Young Jeezy.”

Beyond discussing his battle with depression, Jeezy recently filed for divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai, after two years of marriage. Despite seeking joint legal custody of their daughter, their prenuptial agreement is expected to be enforced. The couple had quietly wed in 2021, following their engagement during the quarantine.

Jeezy's candid revelation about his decade-long depression battle reflects the importance of raising awareness about mental health challenges, especially among public figures who can inspire others to seek help and support.