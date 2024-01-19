Is Jeannie Mai reason to ask to the judge not to enforce the prenup good enough?

Jeannie Mai, the renowned talk show host, has filed a request with the Fulton County Superior Court, urging the judge not to enforce the prenuptial agreement with her estranged husband, Jeezy. In court documents obtained by Page Six, Mai argues that she did not have sufficient time to thoroughly review the prenup before signing it. The filing states that negotiations on the agreement only commenced five days before their March 2021 wedding, raising concerns about the adequacy of the due diligence process and the parties' ‘full and fair disclosure' of their financial positions.

Jeannie Mai Claims She Didn't Have Time to Go Over Jeezy Prenup https://t.co/uXNvy1Hdjt pic.twitter.com/eYLxrQQRVp — 〽️ (@TrapGirlsEnt) January 19, 2024

Mai expresses significant reservations about Jeezy's financial disclosures, alleging that he provided only one personal financial statement with approximate values and tax returns, omitting comprehensive supporting financial documents. Referring to Jeezy by his real name, Jay Wayne Jenkins, the documents highlight the absence of transparent and detailed views of his assets, liabilities, and overall financial standing.

Citing the “quick nature of the negotiation process” and legitimate concerns over her estranged husband's financial disclosures, Mai requests the judge to either deny Jeezy's motion to enforce the agreement or, at the very least, postpone enforcement until further investigation happens by her legal team.

This legal development follows Jeezy's divorce filing in September, citing an “irretrievably broken” marriage. While Jeezy hinted at suspicions of infidelity in his music, Mai vehemently denied any such allegations. As the legal battle unfolds, Jeannie Mai seeks a fair evaluation of the prenuptial agreement, emphasizing the need for a more thorough examination of financial disclosures before enforcement.