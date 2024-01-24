Jenna Ortega stars in a new Doritos Dinamita commercial for the Super Bowl on February 11.

Jenna Ortega stars in a new scary Super Bowl commercial for Doritos Dinamita. The Scream star is no stranger to scary movies, and this commercial will seemingly put her horror acting chops to work.

On the hunt for Doritos Dinamita

People broke the first clip of the new Doritos Dinamita ad. It begins with Ortega in a grocery store. While she's facing the camera, a frightened look sprawls across her face.

“Oh no… no!” she exclaims at the start of the ad.

The camera flips to reveal an empty shelf of Doritos Dinamita. She continues saying “no” in disbelief before concluding, “This is not good.”

The date of February 11, 2024, with the Doritos Dinamita logo, pops up at the end of the teaser. That is the date of this year's Super Bowl game, indicating that the full spot will air during it.

Jenna Ortega is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Some of her early roles include Jane the Virgin and Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle. Her breakout role came in the second season of Netflix's thriller series, You. She also voiced a role in Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous from 2020-22 and hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023.

In 2021, Ortega starred in the drama The Fallout, which earned her critical praise. She would also star in the fifth and sixth Scream installments, playing Melissa Barrera's sister, Tara Carpenter. Ortega would continue starring in horror films with Studio 666, X, and American Carnage.

Coming up, she will star in Beetlejuice 2, and her latest film, Miller's Girl, just premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival. Ortega will also return for Wednesday Season 2 for Netflix. Some of her other upcoming projects include Death of a Unicorn and Winter Spring Summer or Fall.