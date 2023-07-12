Jennette McCurdy has revealed more disturbing details about her abusive relationship with her late mother, who controlled every aspect of her life as a child star, Page Six reports.

Jennette McCurdy Reveals Mom Gave Her Inappropriate Shower 'Exams' Until She Was 18 https://t.co/K4XI6JrR1W — Buddy Revell (@BuddyRevel17394) July 12, 2023

The former Nickelodeon actress, who starred in shows like iCarly and Sam & Cat, opened up about her traumatic childhood in a new interview on “The Louis Theroux Podcast.” She said her mother, Debra, would force her to let her shower her and wash her body until she was 17 or 18 years old.

McCurdy said she felt “uncomfortable” and “violated” by her mother's behavior, but was too afraid to confront her. She recalled one time when she tried to shower herself, but her mother had a “hysterical” breakdown and made her feel guilty.

“I think it's the fear of me growing up. It's body monitoring,” McCurdy explained.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She said she only got to shower alone when her mother was diagnosed with cancer and became too weak to join her. Debra died in 2013 at the age of 56, leaving McCurdy with mixed feelings of grief and relief.

McCurdy shared more shocking stories from her childhood in her best-selling memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” which was released in 2022. She wrote that her mother also made her and one of her older brothers shower together until she was 11 years old.

“He’s almost 16 at this point,” McCurdy wrote. “I get really embarrassed when she showers us together. I can tell he does too. … Scotty asked if he could shower himself [on his] own once. Mom sobbed and said she didn’t want him to grow up so he never asked again after that.”

McCurdy said she wrote the memoir to heal from her past and to help others who have gone through similar experiences. She said she has been in therapy for years and has quit acting to focus on other passions.