Jennifer Coolidge got candid on the reason why she decided not to have kids. In her cover interview with British GQ, Coolidge revealed why she decided against becoming a mom.

“I’m very, very immature,” Jennifer Coolidge told the outlet. “I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child.”

“Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up,” she added.

Part of the reason as to why she felt like being a mom didn't happen for her was because of the men she's dated.

“I’ve never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?” she said. “Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That’s never who I choose for myself.”

Coolidge has had quite a year after winning a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her role in HBO's critically acclaimed ‘White Lotus.' The actress reflected that she would probably “appreciate” her success “more if I had kids or something.”

She confirmed that she is currently “single” and that she likes taking on new acting roles so that she can potentially meet people.

“My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends,” she said. “Cool things could come out of it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she reveals that she was roommates with her ‘American Pie' love interest Eddie Kaye Thomas however he was not “the love of her life.”

“He had girlfriends,” she said. “My bedroom was across the hallway from his.”