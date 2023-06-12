The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge came by Sydney, Australia on Sunday night. She was town for Vivid Sydney, an event for the arts. But while she was there, she arrived in style to a place called Aria Restaurant. Along with her in the harbor side spot were two police escorts from from New South Wales.

Afterwards, the police officers asked for a photo with the actress, and she obliged their requests. She posed and smiled for a photo with the boys in blue, per TMZ.

Vivid Sydney is annual festival of the arts, music, film, and more. On Saturday night, Coolidge sat down for a headlining conversation with The White Lotus creator Mike White. During that conversation, White teased plans to have the show take place in Australia. He revealed that his goal is to have one on every continent, adding that there's a “huge wealth of talent” on the massive island.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unless it's a prequel, Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya won't make a return to the show. Because—spoiler alert!—Tanya died during the second season in Italy. The two long-term friends also talked about the power of storytelling, satire and friendship, featuring insightful and hilarious anecdotes from decades working in Hollywood during the event.

White's show The White Lotus has struck a chord with the public, thanks to its wit, criticisms of the wealthy, and complex characters. With season three on the way, which will take place in Thailand, viewers can't wait for the upcoming season of the murder mystery show.