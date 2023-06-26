Jennifer Lawrence was made famous by the Hunger Games series, but she revealed that was immediately turned down by another young adult franchise.

During an appearance on The Rewatchables podcast, Larence revealed that she auditioned for a part in Twilight. “I auditioned for Twilight [and] they turned me down immediately,” Larence revealed.

She continued, “I didn't even get a callback. But my life would've been totally different. I got Hunger Games I think, like, a year later. When you audition when you're a run-of-the-mill actor, you just get five pages and they're like, ‘Act, monkey.' When it came out, I was like, ‘Hot d**n.'”

As she said, Lawrence went on from that Twilight audition and would land the lead part in The Hunger Games — an adaptation of Suzanne Collins' iconic book series. One year prior, Lawrence also landed the role of Mystique in X-Men: First Class. She'd go on to play that role until Dark Phoenix in 2019.

The Twilight series starred Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner. The five-film series grossed over $3 billion worldwide despite not having the greatest reputation in terms of quality.

Jennifer Lawrence is currently on the promotional tour of her first-ever raunchy comedy, No Hard Feelings. The film follows a young woman, Maddie (Lawrence), who's in dire need of a car after her car gets repossessed. She then answers a Craigslist listing that asks that she “dates” an awkward 19-year-old (played by Andrew Barth Feldman). Laura, Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick also star in the film.

No Hard Feelings is in theaters now.