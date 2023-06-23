In a candid revelation, Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her deep-seated fear of working with Method actors. During an episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones, Lawrence admitted that she would feel nervous collaborating with actors who follow the Method acting technique, according to Deadline.

The acclaimed actress expressed her concerns, stating, “I would be scared to work with somebody whose Method because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous.” Lawrence went on to explain that she hasn't explored other acting processes extensively, which adds to her apprehension about Method actors.

However, Jennifer Lawrence did acknowledge the impact that working with Christian Bale on American Hustle had on her own approach to acting. Observing Bale's method, she learned to adopt a more focused mindset just seconds before the camera rolled. Rather than staying in character all the time, Bale would transform into his character as filming commenced, inspiring Lawrence to follow suit.

Method acting remains a contentious subject in Hollywood. Notably, Brian Cox publicly criticized his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong's Method acting as “f****** annoying” during the press tour for the show's final season. Andrew Garfield, who famously underwent physical and emotional preparation for his role in Martin Scorsese's Silence, clarified last year that Method acting reports are often misinterpreted and conflated.

Lawrence's candid revelation sheds light on the complexities and uncertainties that can arise when working alongside Method actors. While some performers find inspiration and depth in immersing themselves fully in a character, others, like Lawrence, express reservations about the potential challenges it presents.