Jenny Shin has high hopes of coming through with a successful run at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey.

She got off to a spectacular birdie-free start in the tournament, firing a bogey-free round of 65 that allowed her to take the early lead in the tournament. Shin was able to hold on to her advantage throughout the majority of the day until Dani Holmquist did her one better by shooting a 7 under par round of 64.

Shin was pleased that she as able to get off to a good start and then sustain her success.

“Felt great. Bogey-free rounds are always very happy rounds,” said Shin. “I dropped the putts when I needed to and I hit some good shots coming into the par-5s and gave myself really good opportunities for birdie. So, yeah, good round overall.”

Jenny Shin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation. The Korean native has played in 9 tournaments so far this season, and she has 2 top-20 finishes.

Her round of 65 is her best round since she fired the same score in the first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship. It is also her best score at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Holmquist was able to squeeze past Shin and Yan Liu — who also fired a 65 — when she got hot on the back nine. The Swedish golfer birdied the 14th, 16th and 17th holes to take the lead. She had a chance to push the advantage to two strokes on the par 5 18th hole, but he she was forced to settle for a par.