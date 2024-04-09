Jeremy Clarkson told The Times of London that he's been watching Paramount+'s Yellowstone for inspiration as he fights government bureaucracy he's experiencing with his farm.
Clarkson, whose show Grand Tour, is still streaming on Prime Video, also hosts another show on the platform, Clarkson's Farm. It's set to premiere its third series on May 3.
The presenter said he's taking his cue from Kevin Costner's character John Dutton when dealing with challenges on his own farm.
“I've been watching Yellowstone. When someone displeases them, they murder them, take them across the state line and throw them in a ravine. I've been looking at that scene a lot,” he said.
Clarkson's foray into farming is also a part of his long TV career. One season was ordered in 2019, but it became the UK's most watched Prime Video original. Its second season debuted with 4.3 million viewers.
It was in season two where Clarkson butted heads with the local West Oxfordshire district council. The council refused to grant his application to construct a car park for his farm's shop. However, there has been a recent change in what's called the “Clarkson's Law.” This new law means that farmers can now change existing buildings without permission from the council.
“If you apply for a grant you have to fill in 2,000 forms and wait for 2,000 years for a man to come in a rented Vauxhall and tell you that you must stop what you're doing because he has found a bat or some moss,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson's Farm is a documentary which follows the presenter's farming venture on a 1,000-acre tract in the Cotswolds. The farm, Curdle Hill Farm, used to be part of the Sarsden estate in Oxfordshire. The fields grew barley, rapeseed and wheat.
Clarkson renamed the farm to Diddly Squat due to its lack of productivity. The documentary series also stars Clarkson's girlfriend, actress Lisa Hogan, who runs the farm shop.
The former presenter has several people on the farm who consult on farm work due to Clarkson's inexperience. A young farm work, Kaleb advises him on the technical details of farming such as its equipment and general tasks.
He also has Charlie Ireland, a professional agronomist and land agent, who serves as Clarkson's farm management advisor and helps him deal with the complex rules and regulations regarding farming.
Clarkson's Farms series three is set to premiere on May 3 on Prime Video.