Kevin De Bruyne is no longer the only amazing Belgian under the supervision of Pep Guardiola. Manchester City had a great plan to replace Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundongan. It was to get Jeremy Doku. The 21-year-old out of Rennes officially signed into the Premier League club with a whopping $70 million deal for five years. Fans of the club and even the Belgian prodigy were hyped because of the move.

Moving up to the Premier League at an early age allows players to grow in massively good competition. A move to a treble-winning Manchester City squad that has kept its core intact is another. Jeremy Doku will now join great players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as they hope to replicate last year's legendary run. But, the Belgian player unveiled that he looks forward to working with Pep Guardiola the most. He unveiled his feelings on the transfer in his latest statement, via Steve Douglas of AP News.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family,” he said about the team who had just delivered one of the best seasons in EPL history. However, Doku did not forget that picking the brains of the team was his main goal “I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep Guardiola and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.”

How great of a fit will he be at Manchester City?