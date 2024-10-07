The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman recently agreed on an eight-year, $66 million contract, but not before a lengthy and contentious negotiation played out in the public to some extent, in large part due to Bruins general manager Cam Neely's comments about a $64 million offer. Swayman's agent, Lewis Gross, denied that at the time, but also said that it in a way jump-started negotiations.

“In a lot of ways, it jump-started these negotiations,” Lewis Gross said, via Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic. “Because we talked a lot. We both had to express ourselves, Don and I, about what we had just experienced. And having done this for over 30 years, any time you have a chance to speak, you have a chance to come to a resolution. … If you don't speak, you're not going to get a resolution. So I think (Neely's declaration) in a lot of ways jump-started these negotiations and helped us get it to the finish line.”

The magic number was not $64 million, but it was $66 million for the Bruins to lock things in with Jeremy Swayman to keep him as their goaltender for the foreseeable future. Gross credited Swayman's patience.

“None of this happens without Jeremy,” Gross said, via LeBrun. “He's just a really good guy. He's articulate, he says what he feels. And you know, if he doesn't believe in this whole process and the concepts him and I discussed, none of this happens. It just doesn't. It comes from his family. It comes from him. … A lot of credit really goes to Jeremy. It really does.”

It has to be a relief for both parties, as this would have been tough if it went into the start of the regular season. It would have been a question that loomed for a team that hopes to contend for the Stanley Cup this season. It will be interesting to see how Swayman performs in games at the beginning of the season, and if there is any rust for him.

Bruins look to get over the hump to win Stanley Cup

The Bruins now have their starting goalie locked into a contract before the start of the season, which will open up on Tuesday against the defending champion Florida Panthers. The Panthers were the team that eliminated the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last two seasons, so there is extra motivation.

This year, the Bruins will try to go all the way in the later stages of Brad Marchand's career.