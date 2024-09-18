New SMU hoops head coach Andy Enfield is off to a solid start. Jermaine O'Neal Jr., son of former NBA big man Jermaine O'Neal, has committed to the Mustangs.

O'Neal is a four-star recruit, via On3's Joe Tipton.

O'Neal is SMU's first commitment in this recruiting cycle and is the nation's 99th-best prospect and 23rd-best small forward, via On3's rankings.

The 6-foot-5 forward out of Dallas, Texas, heavily considered Vanderbilt as well, as both schools were his finalists. O'Neal was attracted to the Mustangs' move to the ACC, via 247 Sports.

“There were several key factors that led to my decision, as I believe SMU offers the perfect environment for my development both on and off the court,” he said. “First and foremost, their move to the ACC was a major attraction for me. The ACC is, without a doubt, one of the most prestigious conferences in college basketball history. The level of competition and exposure it provides is second to none.”

Will O'Neal and Enfield help SMU rise to prominence in the storied conference?

SMU hoops is off to a good start

Enfield, who is 261-175 across his tenures at Florida Gulf Coast at USC, has a quality track record. The 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year famously took FGCU to the Sweet 16 in the 2012-13 campaign, and has a 7-6 all-time record in the NCAA Tournament.

It's easy to see why Enfield's history and the ACC's allure swayed O'Neal.

“Coach Enfield and his staff were a significant part of my decision,” O'Neal continued. “Over the past two years, I have admired their pro-like mindset. Their track record of sending players to the NBA really stood out to me. I believe they can help me reach my full potential because the love and support I've received from the SMU staff has been unparalleled. They see something special in me and I am eager to prove myself during my senior year and beyond. Their belief in my ability to make an immediate impact while continuing to develop my game is incredibly motivating.”

While O'Neal is a big get for the Mustangs, they'll need more recruits to join the fold to stay afloat in a competitive conference. Luckily, SMU is also in the running for four-star center Jaden Toombs, who is O'Neal's teammate at Dynamic Prep in Dallas, via On3.

Speaking of Dallas, SMU's proximity to the area also helped O'Neal make his decision.

“Another important factor is SMU's location,” O'Neal said. “Being in a major city like Dallas, which is currently thriving in both sports and business, offers me a unique opportunity to build my brand and name within the basketball community. It is the perfect place to grow, not only as a player but as a person looking to make a broader impact.”

Pairing Toombs and O'Neal as freshmen this season would show the college hoops world that the Mustangs can attract local talent, which is a major hallmark of a quality program.