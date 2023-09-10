Super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo believes he's capable of knocking out Canelo Alvarez.

Charlo makes his super middleweight debut when he fights Alvarez for his 168-pound titles on Sept. 30 in Las Vegas. He will notably be moving up two divisions and 14 pounds as he seeks to become an undisputed champion in a second weight class.

While the American is unlikely to have a size disadvantage given his natural weight and physical attributes, there will more than likely be a power advantage in favor of Alvarez.

Despite that, Charlo not only feels he can beat the Mexican superstar — but knock him out as well.

“I think I can knock him out, yeah,” Charlo replied to a question posed by Showtime’s Brian Custer during a recent episode of his “The Last Stand” podcast (via Boxing Scene). “I think I got the power to knock him out.”

Is Charlo a knockout artist? Not to the level of a Gennadiy Golovkin or Deontay Wilder for example.

However, 19 of his 35 wins have come by knockout which is not a bad percentage whatsoever. Additionally, four of his last five wins have come by knockout. All that said, those finishes have come at 154 pounds — going up to fight someone like Alvarez at 168 is a whole new ball game.

There's also the small fact that Alvarez has a granite chin and is yet to be knocked down in his 63 professional fights, let alone knocked out. That's despite the fact that he's competed as high up as 175 pounds against much larger opponents.

It's certainly not impossible, though, and if Charlo is able to knock Alvarez out, it would make a potential win all the more impressive given that he's already a massive underdog going into the fight.

He also feels his unique selection of strikes can help him ultimately land that knockout blow on Alvarez.

“I throw a lotta blinding shots and I throw a lotta different shots that’s unique,” Charlo added. “It’s weird and very, very different from a lotta other people, and they’re very strong. And I’ve been throwing those shots for years and practicing those certain specific shots for years.

“And I think he’ll get touched by one of ‘em.”