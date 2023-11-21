Jermell Charlo vacates his IBF Super-Welterweight World Title following his loss to Canelo Alvarez, which leaves some intrigue as to what's next for Charlo

Jermell Charlo, the reigning IBF super-welterweight champion, has made headlines by vacating his title, setting the stage for a potential showdown between Bakhram Murtazaliev and Jack Culcay for the vacant belt. This development has sent shockwaves through the boxing world, sparking intense speculation and debate about the future of the super-welterweight division.

Jermell Charlo has now vacated his IBF super-welterweight world title, with Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Jack Culcay likely to be ordered for the vacant belt. Charlo was previously stripped of his WBO crown, but remains WBA & WBC world champion. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 21, 2023

The decision to vacate the IBF title comes amid mounting pressure for Charlo to fulfill his mandatory obligations. According to a report by Boxing247, Charlo's reluctance to face the top contenders in the IBF's rankings has led to the IBF ordering a mandatory title defense against Bakhram Murtazaliev. However, Charlo's decision to vacate the title has shifted the focus to the potential matchup between Murtazaliev and Culcay for the vacant championship.

In a report by Boxing Scene, it was highlighted that Charlo's move to vacate the IBF title has positioned him two belts away from undisputed status, signaling a significant shift in the landscape of the super-welterweight division. The vacancy of the IBF title has set the stage for a high-stakes showdown between Murtazaliev and Culcay, with the potential to reshape the championship picture in the division.

The IBF's enforcement of a long overdue mandatory title defense between Charlo and Murtazaliev, as reported by Boxing Scene, underscores the significance of the matchup and the implications of Charlo's decision to vacate the title. The potential clash between Murtazaliev and Culcay for the vacant IBF championship promises to be a pivotal moment in the super-welterweight division, with the winner poised to make a significant impact on the championship landscape.

As the boxing world eagerly anticipates further developments regarding the vacant IBF title, the focus also turns to Jermell Charlo's next steps. With Charlo now two belts removed from undisputed status, the question of his next move looms large. Charlo's decision to vacate the IBF title has sparked interest in his future opponents and potential matchups, adding an element of intrigue to the evolving narrative surrounding the former champion.