Jerry Seinfeld made an unexpected appearance on WFAN this week, bringing his signature humor to a lively conversation with host Chris McMonigle and producer Paul Rosenberg, per Essentiallysports. The banter kicked off when Rosenberg jokingly labeled Seinfeld's hit show Seinfeld as only having “a few good episodes.” Seinfeld didn’t let the comment slip by. Instead, he humorously compared his show’s episodes to the record of his longtime favorite NFL team, the New York Giants.

“Look, we made 180 episodes. So, we made three good ones,” Seinfeld quipped, adding, “We're like the Giants. We’re 3-177.” His playful remark poked fun at the Giants' recent struggles, a reality that’s been hard for New York fans to ignore. Even though Seinfeld’s comedic riff on his show’s legacy kept the hosts laughing, he soon steered the conversation back to sports, particularly focusing on the Mets.

When McMonigle brought up the Mets, Seinfeld couldn’t help but gush about the “magical” season his beloved team delivered. For Seinfeld, this year’s Mets had a chemistry that outshone even their past championship teams. “You could argue this season was the most magical Mets season, not counting the two World Series wins,” Seinfeld said with genuine enthusiasm. He described the thrill of watching players surpass expectations and creating an energy that pulled him right into the heart of the action. “What makes you jump up and down as an adult?” Seinfeld asked, stressing how rare it is to feel that level of joy as an adult sports fan.

However, Seinfeld couldn’t resist taking a final dig at the Yankees before signing off. A known Mets loyalist, he poked fun at McMonigle, a Yankees fan, by grilling him on the pain of Game 5’s brutal fifth inning during the World Series. “Tell me about the pain of the fifth inning,” Seinfeld prodded. McMonigle’s half-joking response, “Do I have to go over that with Jerry Seinfeld right now?” drew laughs, but Seinfeld continued his light-hearted ribbing, asking, “Yeah, I wanna hear your pain.”

Yankees Eyeing Bregman and Soto for Future Success

While the Yankees may have found themselves at the center of Seinfeld’s jabs, they’re not taking their World Series mistakes lightly. In a bid to bolster their roster and avoid future disappointments, the Yankees are actively working to keep Juan Soto in their lineup, with plans to meet his agent, Scott Boras, soon. The idea is clear: lock in Soto, a player who could bring much-needed consistency and clutch performances to the team.

But Soto isn’t the only name in the mix. Reports suggest that the Yankees are setting their sights on Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, whose talent for delivering in high-pressure moments has caught their attention. With Gleyber Torres likely entering free agency, Bregman could step in as the perfect fit, bringing both versatility and championship experience to the Yankees. Bregman has also shown flexibility in his position, expressing a willingness to shift to second base if necessary, making him a strategic choice for New York.

Bob Nightengale, a respected voice in sports commentary, even speculated on Bregman’s fit with the Yankees, noting, “What’s bigger than New York?” With his 31st birthday approaching and a proven track record on the big stage, Bregman’s clutch potential aligns well with the Yankees' needs. The Athletic projects a $189 million, seven-year deal could be enough to secure him if Soto signs elsewhere. Given Bregman’s skills and his big-game mentality, he could be just what the Yankees need to turn the tables and regain a competitive edge.

Jerry Seinfeld’s ribbing may have been all in good fun, but it serves as a reminder that New York fans, whether for the Mets, Yankees, or Giants, hold their teams to high standards. With stars like Bregman potentially joining the roster, the Yankees seem determined to put their Game 5 woes behind them. Whether they keep Soto, sign Bregman, or both, the Yankees appear ready to make the moves needed to give Seinfeld—and every other Mets fan—a real reason to watch out.