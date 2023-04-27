The legendary and iconic TV personality Jerry Springer has been reported dead. The host of the self-titled Jerry Springer show died on April 27 at the age of 79.

A family representative of Springer’s revealed that the news of Jerry’s passing comes just months after being diagnosed with cancer. He passed in his home in the Chicago area. TMZ confirmed this report.

Jerry Springer was best known for his syndicated tabloid talk show, Jerry Springer, which ran for 27 years and always brought wild fights to the stage. The show ran from September 30, 1991-July 26, 2018. While most known for his television personality and show, he began as a politician and journalist. He ran for Congress in 1970 and was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1971 before resigning three years later.

After the Jerry Springer talk show went off the air in 2018, Springer went back to TV and created a more mature show called Judge Jerry — which likely featured a lot less physical fighting.

Outside of TV, Springer had also dipped his toe into the acting world. He appeared in episodes of Married… with Children, George Lopez (on several occasions), Roseanne, and The X-Files. He also was a contestant on The Masked Singer during Season 8 last year. Even more surprising, Springer is a musician and even has a full album full of country music covers titled Dr. Talk for Fiddle Fish Records. He again performed, this time with a full band, with the Lazybirds in 2018.

Whatever you think about Springer, you can’t deny the legend he was. His program usually played in the background of my relative’s homes and was an integral part of my childhood. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Springer.