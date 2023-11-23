Jesse Eisenberg is set to return as Atlas in the new Now You See Me 3 and is already preparing new magic tricks for viewers.

The Now You See Me franchise has mystified audiences with its magical heists, revealing secrets behind the illusions. With the announcement of the third installment, Jesse Eisenberg, who plays Daniel Atlas, reveals he's got new tricks up his sleeve. And he's waiting to show it to viewers.

As reported by CBR, Jesse Eisenberg expressed his love for the Now You See Me franchise. He explained how playing a magician provides a refreshing departure from his typical roles. Long before Lionsgate confirmed the film in motion, the actor already emphasized his desire to participate in Now You See Me 3. He cited the confidence and comfort he experiences when playing a magician.

Hence, the film takes on more of a show-like quality than a traditional movie.

Eisenberg's character showcases intricate magic tricks throughout the film as one of the Horsemen, possessing a diverse range of magical skills. This include escapology, sleight of hand, and cardistry. His forte lies in grand illusions, often requiring elaborate setups and special effects. However, his proficiency in mentalism appears to be less pronounced compared to his other magical talents.

Whether a similar approach will be taken in the future remains uncertain. Nevertheless, with Jesse Eisenberg's dedication to making new magic tricks for the upcoming film, anticipation builds for what promises to be an even more iconic experience.

In the sequel, his character introduces Lula (Lizzy Caplan) as the new member, stepping in for Henley (Isla Fisher). This raises the question: who will be the next member of The Eye and the Horsemen?