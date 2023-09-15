Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe has opened up about Dancing With The Stars dancer Sharna Burgess' disturbing claims against the actor on the set of the popular dance competition series. Shortly after Burgess made thinly veiled accusations against Metcalfe on the premiere episode of her new podcast with Brian Austin Green, Old-ish, a rep for Metcalfe is firing back.

Burgess had accused Metcalfe of being “really difficult” to work with. “I had a partner that was really difficult — and not say too much because I don’t want to.” Burgess continued, “I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened.” She added that the situation was “rocky and we were eliminated very quickly.”

Now, Metcalfe's representative is refuting those allegations to Page Six, saying that Burgess' “vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.” The rep continued that “the only recollection was that they didn't get along.”

The rep also called Burgess “highly unprofessional” for making these accusations, and suggested she was making these “insinuations just to promote the first episode of her podcast.”

Further, the rep added that Metcalfe would “not be commenting on this; he is taking the high road.”

Burgess did not perform on the 31st season of Dancing With The Stars due to the birth of her first child with Brian Austin Green. She recently found out she was not invited back for the upcoming 32nd season. The show has yet to publicly comment on the controversy between Burgess and Metcalfe.