Fox News found a replacement for longtime ex host Tucker Carlson in its primetime 8 p.m. slot. Jesse Watters, co host of The Five, is currently hosting the opinion program Jesse Watters Primetime at 7 p.m. But now Watters is on an hour later, per People. This replacement comes after Carlson's abrupt exit in April.

The Ingraham Angle hosted by Laura Ingraham will now take over Watters old 7 p.m. slot. Her time slot previously aired weeknights at 10 p.m.

Tucker Carlson and Fox News abruptly ended their contract back in April after they “agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

In the same statement, Fox added that Carlson's last program had already occurred and from then on, the network aired Fox News Tonight as an interim show. It was hosted by rotating Fox personalities until a new host was selected. Now they have Watters to fill the spot.

Carlson's Fox News exit comes after the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over 2020 election conspiracies. Carlson often pushed unfounded election fraud claims on his program and even tried to create a differing narrative surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

However, documents showed that Carlson privately disputed many of the claims of 2020 election fraud and even spoke ill of former President Donald Trump. He also championed conspiracy, the Great Replacement theory, which he claims white Christians are being replaced by people of color, non-Christians, and immigrants.