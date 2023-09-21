Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain has fired back at a Los Angeles Times article about her Target shopping.

On September 13, the Los Angeles Times published an article claiming that Chastain shopped for her own costumes at Target for her film Memory. They were reporting on IndieWire's interview with the Oscar-winner, who recalled going to a Target in Nashville during the production of Memory.

“We were moving quickly, I think I spent like $130 and I brought it back, and we did a fitting. Michel told me that our cinematographer Yves [Cape] goes, ‘She still looks too chic!' There was a lot of ‘let's try and just scrub Jessica of any kind of movie star feeling that we can,' which also I appreciated.”

However, Chastain was not happy with this headline. “Such a shady & click bait headline,” Chastain said on X in response to the article. “The interesting part wasn't that I shopped at Target (I do it all the time- [they have the] best holiday decorations & school supplies) it was that I got to get into character by shopping for my own costumes. That's the not normal part.”

Such a shady & click bait headline. The interesting part wasn’t that I shopped at Target (I do it all the time- best holiday decorations & school supplies) it was that I got to get into character by shopping for my own costumes. That’s the not normal part. https://t.co/CYCQZTTZrj — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) September 13, 2023

Memory just premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month. Chastain stars alongside Peter Sarsgaard, Meritt Wever, Elsie Fisher, and Jessica Harper.

Jessica Chastain recently won her first Oscar for her portrayal of Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She had previously been nominated for her roles in The Help and Zero Dark Thirty. Chastain is also known for her roles in The Tree of Life, Interstellar, Molly's Game, and It Chapter 2.