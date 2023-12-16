Jessica Chastain reveals how Taylor Swift helped her get over heartbreaking breakup after their first meeting in 2011.

Jessica Chastain credited Taylor Swift with helping her navigate a past breakup. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Scenes from a Marriage actress shared that Swift sent her a breakup playlist after their first meeting at the 2011 Met Gala.

Recalling the encounter with Fallon, Chastain explained, “We were both sitting next to each other…and she was so sweet.” It was Chastain's inaugural invitation to the annual fashion event. “I just went through a breakup, and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night,” she continued.

The surprise came the next day when Chastain received an email from iTunes, assuming it was a Taylor Swift album. To her delight, she discovered Swift had curated a breakup playlist for her. Fallon expressed disbelief. “And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement, and she had, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup. Isn't that the sweetest thing?”

Chastain didn't disclose details about the 2011 breakup but later met her future husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in 2012. The two tied the knot in 2017. The actress has reciprocated the support over the years, as seen in a photo Fallon shared of Chastain visiting Swift backstage at her Eras tour.

As of the moment, Jessica Chastain has an upcoming film, Memory, co-starring Peter Sarsgaard. It explores themes of trauma and opens nationwide on December 22. The film received acclaim at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, where Sarsgaard won the Volpi Cup for Best Actor.