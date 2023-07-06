Jessica Simpson rose to fame during a time when people were (even more) critical of women's weight, and she's still subject to those claims. However, the singer recently lost some weight, and people have accused her of taking Ozempic, the Type 2 diabetes medication that has since been touted as a weight-loss drug. She slammed those accusations, per E! News.

“Oh Lord,” Jessica Simpson said an interview published July 6. “I mean, it is not (Ozempic), it's willpower.”

“I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it,” she said.

All these weight fluctuations over the years has actually been a good thing for her. “I am fortunate to have been every size,” Simpson said. “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

But no matter how appreciative she is, it still hurts her to see negative comments about her body. “Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that,” she said. “I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt.”

Simpson made similar sentiments last November when fans accused her of taking the drug a separate time.

“As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples' comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough,'” Simpson wrote on Instagram Nov. 6. “The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it.”