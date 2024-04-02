As the NFL Draft looms closer, the New York Jets stand at an important point. They want to fortify their squad by uncovering diamonds in the rough that could potentially reshape their trajectory. Identifying sleeper prospects can hold the key to transcending from mere adequacy to greatness. With the 2024 NFL Draft looming, the Jets have their gaze fixed on three emerging rookies flying under the radar. They can infuse a breath of fresh air into their franchise.
New York Jets' 2023 Season Recap
Under the stewardship of general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets harbored lofty Super Bowl aspirations in 2023. However, the season culminated in profound disappointment as the Jets once again finished with a 7–10 record. As such, they failed to improve upon their previous season's performance. This marked the fourth consecutive season in which the Jets endured double-digit losses. It also extended their postseason drought to a staggering thirteen years.
The acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers via an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers ignited optimism. Nonetheless, a spate of debilitating injuries, notably Rodgers' season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 1, marred the season. That's in addition to the subpar performances from Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle. Despite a promising 4–3 start, a five-game losing streak ensued, leading to a lackluster finish.
Offseason Context
The Jets enter the 2024 season poised as one of the league's most intriguing teams. They should be buoyed by Rodgers' return to full health following his injury in 2023.
The addition of oft-injured left tackle Tyron Smith adds another layer of intrigue. Despite his susceptibility to injuries, Smith remains a formidable force in his position when healthy. He should offer a significant upgrade to the Jets' offensive line. Adding Haason Reddick will bolster their pass rush as well.
Furthermore, the acquisition of Morgan Moses via trade bolsters their offensive line. He will provide much-needed stability. However, the departures of Bryce Huff and Jordan Whitehead, two defensive stalwarts, dampen the offseason proceedings.
Here we will look at the three sleeper rookie prospects that the New York Jets have to target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
One of the Jets' top sleeper prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft is Kitan Oladapo. He is a versatile defensive playmaker with a knack for disrupting opposing offenses. Oladapo's combination of speed, agility, and football IQ make him a valuable asset on the field. With a relentless work ethic and a hunger for success, Oladapo embodies the kind of player the Jets need to inject energy and dynamism into their defense.
With the Jets expressing interest in bolstering their safety position, Oladapo emerges as a compelling choice. Yes, quarterback prospects didn't align with the Jets' draft strategy. Still, Oladapo's versatility as a box safety with coverage abilities makes him an intriguing prospect. With potential departures looming among current safeties, Oladapo could fill a crucial need by providing additional playmaking prowess in the defensive backfield.
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Another hidden gem that the Jets should have their eyes on is Troy Franklin. He is a dynamic wide receiver with explosive playmaking ability. Franklin's speed, route-running prowess, and hands make him a threat to tally massive yardage every time he touches the ball. He should give the Jets a much-needed weapon in their passing game. His ability to stretch the field and create separation from defenders could be the missing piece in the Jets' offensive puzzle. He would provide Rodgers with another reliable target to move the chains and put points on the board.
Despite the absence of a notable receiver acquisition in free agency to complement Garrett Wilson, the Jets have an opportunity to add talent to their receiving corps in the draft. This is where Franklin stands out. He is a promising Day 2 option with his impressive speed and adept ball-tracking skills. He should mesh well with Aaron Rodgers' strengths and give the Jets a dynamic deep threat to complement their offensive arsenal.
Jaylin Simpson, S, Auburn
With key safeties like Whitehead departing and uncertainties surrounding the statuses of Ashtyn Davis and Chuck Clark, the Jets must address their safety depth. Jaylin Simpson presents an intriguing prospect despite his need to bulk up. His knack for generating turnovers showcased by his collegiate career statistics makes him an enticing option. Simpson's blend of speed, ball-hawking ability, and coverage versatility could prove invaluable in fortifying the Jets' secondary.
Looking Ahead
In the quest to rebuild and reshape their roster, the New York Jets enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a keen eye for hidden talent. They should set their sights on sleeper prospects who possess the potential to invigorate their franchise. With the infusion of promising rookies like Kitan Oladapo, Troy Franklin, and Jaylin Simpson, the Jets could address key areas of need while injecting vitality and depth into their squad. As the draft unfolds, New Yorkers will look at how the Jets navigate the selection process. They hope to uncover the gems that will propel them towards a major bounce-back season in 2024.