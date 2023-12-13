New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers breaks down Zach Wilson's huge game in 30-6 win over the Houston Texans

The NFL had a number of surprising outcomes in Week 14, including the New York Jets' surprising 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. The win was led by quarterback Zach Wilson, who put in one of the best performances of his career as he went 27-36 for 301 yards and two touchdowns with zero picks.

The game was important for Wilson, who has been the face of criticism for the Jets over the past couple years. He ended up getting benched for Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian a few weeks ago after inconsistent play. Then, when Boyle and Siemian didn't play any better, Wilson did a good job handling the reports that claimed he didn't want to play after his benching. He followed it up by turning in a stellar game against the surging Texans, and leading New York to their first win since October.

Teammate Aaron Rodgers, who has been one of the few to consistently support Wilson all season, broke down Wilson's big day Tuesday.

“Sometimes, guys get into a rhythm and get into that zone,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “The play-caller gives you a lot of opportunities, we passed the ball 10 straight times. I think that's directly related to Zach Wilson getting into a rhythm and us moving the ball.”

"Zach Wilson got into a rhythm and he made some big time plays.. I was very happy for him and he played excellent" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RhYgxs1rvp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2023

“Every single week, sometimes the quarterback has to make some special plays. I feel like he made some big time plays,” Rodgers said. “In the elements, under the circumstances, I was very happy for Zach and he played excellent.”

The win as a whole was a great showing for the Jets offense, putting up 30 points for just the second time all season — in the rain, no less! While it's too soon to tell how Wilson will continue to play, this was a great response to all the adversity he's faced recently.