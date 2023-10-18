New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers garnered some attention for seemingly being way ahead-of-schedule in his recovery from a torn Achilles, and while discussing that and seemingly “defying science” on The Pat McAfee Show, he took another swipe at Dr. Fauci in the process.

“Like we learned, if science is Dr. Fauci, you're damn right I'm defying science,” Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers' stance on COVID-19 and vaccines are well-documented, and he now has taken another jab at Dr. Fauci. It is not a surprise to see the Rodgers take another swipe at Dr. Fauci, and it was McAfee who set him up perfectly.

It would be an incredible feat for Rodgers to make a return to games at some point this year. It is apparent that he is trying to defy the odds and return from his torn Achilles at some point if the Jets are in contention. Team owner Woody Johnson admitted that he is not ruling that possibility out. The same goes for Robert Saleh, who did not outright deny the possibility of a return this season.

The Jets are 3-3 heading into the bye after picking up a critical upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. New York's defense had made the team competitive with Zach Wilson under center.

After the bye, the Jets have a game against the New York Giants, a team that has struggled mightily this year. It is a chance to get above .500 after the bye and try to build momentum toward getting into the playoffs for the first time since 2010.