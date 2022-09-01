Jets’ biggest concern heading into Week 1 against Ravens

The New York Jets are feeling good about themselves heading into Week 1 of the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t things to be concerned about.

Zach Wilson hasn’t returned to practice yet following minor surgery on his right knee and likely will miss the opener. His replacement at quarterback, Joe Flacco, had a nice training camp but threw a dreadful pick-6 in the preseason finale Sunday against the New York Giants:

Joe Flacco, playing over a quarter with Jets starters against mainly Giants backups: 7-for-12 for 76 yards and an INT. Season opener vs. Ravens is two weeks away.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims looms as a distraction following his trade request and subsequent comments that include his expectation to be inactive in Week 1 despite believing he has done enough to earn a starting job ahead of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and/or Garrett Wilson.

Then, of course, there’s the specter of facing a healthy Lamar Jackson in the opener. The 2019 NFL MVP missed five games due to injury last season but still completed 64.4 percent of his passes, threw for 16 touchdowns and led the Ravens with 767 yards rushing. Oh, and he should be extra motivated as he’s seeking a new megadeal contract.

More than anything, though, the Jets need to be concerned about their offensive line. The season-ending knee injury sustained early in training camp by Mekhi Becton has led to multiple changes with the unit, which is desperately trying to get up to speed before it faces a Ravens defense that was No. 1 against the run in 2021.

Even upbeat coach Robert Saleh couldn’t hide his true feelings about how the starting line looked in its preseason debut against the Giants.

“The good news with that last preseason game is that the group got together for the first time in game action. The bad news is that it didn’t go as we were hoping for,” Saleh said Thursday. “It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t what we want obviously.”

Now THIS is what I've been waiting for from Breece Hall

pic.twitter.com/xBBSHsFDhU — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) August 28, 2022

It was a mixed bag for the starters on offense. In four series, largely against Giants backups, the Jets scored three points and turned it over twice. They had four first downs on the first drive and six total. Flacco was often under pressure and looked uncomfortable, though he was sharp on quick throws. The line struggled to open holes in the running game, though Breece Hall did have a 12-yard burst on one rush.

In short, it looked at times that the line hadn’t played together a lot and was lacking in continuity. Which is exactly the case.

Duane Brown signed a couple weeks ago to replace Becton on the line and only had a handful of practices before his preseason debut Sunday. Brown is the left tackle now, meaning George Fant moved to the right to take Becton’s spot. Fant was not thrilled with the move, and even Saleh has said left tackle is Fant’s best position. But Brown has played 203 NFL games, each at left tackle. So, he’s the starter there.

“I’ve played a long time, so my body has a lot of muscle memory,” Brown said last week.

Duane Brown has a neck roll. Swag up. #Jets

Even though the 37-year-old is in excellent shape and is familiar with the Jets’ offensive scheme, there’s still an adjustment period he’s going through joining a new team. And his ramp up to the season opener on Sept. 11 is short.

“You can run, you can work out all you want, it’s not the same as moving 300-pound guys against their will,” Brown admitted.

Cohesion and continuity on the Jets’ offensive line is vital to success. Not only have the Jets had to make changes at each tackle position, but left guard Laken Tomlinson is new to the team and second-year pro Alijah Vera-Tucker has moved to the right side to make room for the Pro Bowler. Connor McGovern begins his third season as the starting center.

There’s a lot to like about the line, even with Becton sidelined. There are four talented veterans and a potential All-Pro one day with Vera-Tucker. In the big picture, the Jets should feel good about this unit.

Good morning #Jets fans… here's a little Laken Tomlinson & Duane Brown to start your day💪🏼

Tomlinson said there was plenty to be excited about in the Giants game.

“Physicality and speed off the ball … I love what I saw out there,” he said. “I’m excited to keep growing with these guys.”

But how will they look in Week 1 with such a short time working together?

“We’ve got to get going,” Saleh admitted.

With the league-mandated three days off this weekend, the Jets will have even fewer days together to get the offensive line in shape. This makes the challenge against the Ravens even greater in Week 1.