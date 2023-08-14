The New York Jets are all set for the 2023 NFL season with big dreams and hopes. However, two current starters might not keep their spots. This article will take a closer look at Adrian Amos and Billy Turner, their performances last year, what's coming up for the team, and why their starting roles might be at risk. Let's get into it.

How the New York Jets Did in the 2022 NFL Season

The New York Jets finished the 2022 NFL season with a record of 7-10. They went 2-4 against their AFC East opponents. The Jets did not make the playoffs in 2022, finishing with a point differential of -20. In close, one-score games, the Jets went 4-6, and in games decided by a field goal or less, they went 2-1. However, the Jets defense was second in the NFL in points allowed per game at 18.6, trailing only the 49ers.

Now let's look at the two Jets' first-stringers who might lose their starting jobs ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

1. Adrian Amos

Adrian Amos is a new addition. He played for the Chicago Bears from 2015-2018 and for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2022. Right now, however, he's in a bit of danger when it comes to his starting spot. The Jets made some big changes to their secondary during the offseason, bringing in new and talented players who want to play a lot. The fight for starting spots is pretty intense, and Amos will need to show everyone he's still a good choice for the team.

Amos has to better show off his skills and how valuable he is during training camp and preseason games. His experience and leadership will be really important to keep his spot as a starter. But if he can't do as well as the team hopes, he might end up as a backup.

Remember that over the off-season, with Jordan Whitehead doing strong work at strong safety, the Jets brought in Chuck Clark to help as a free safety. However, since Clark got hurt, young gun Tony Adams has really stepped up in training camp. After starting with Amos, Adams quickly showed how well he could move from side to side. That's just what the Jets' defense needs from a player covering a lot of ground.

A special play early in camp proved that Adams has improved a lot in understanding how plays work and making the right choices. Against Aaron Rodgers, he let his main target pass him and went after a second option, making sure the play didn't work out. Amos better look over his shoulder as Adams might slide into his starting spot sooner rather than later.

2. Billy Turner

Billy Turner currently lines up as a starting offensive tackle for the Jets. However, he is also facing a challenge to keep his spot. The Jets have made some big changes to their offensive line, bringing in new players who are really eager to play. Turner needs to do even better and shows that he's still the best option for his position. Remember that right now, the Jets are still a bit unsure about their tackle positions. With a 39-year-old quarterback, making sure he's safe from opponents is really important.

The coaches will be looking at how well Turner can protect Rodgers under center and help with making running plays. If he can't meet the team's hopes, the Jets might want to try out a younger player who has a lot of potential. Turner needs to show off his skills and prove that he's still the dependable and steady player the team needs. Otherwise, some guys lower in the depth chart could take his job.

Speaking of which, in the Jets' first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, one guy who stood out was Mekhi Becton. In that game against the Browns, Becton only played a little bit, but he looked really good. How much does that mean? Is Becton being considered to start? Is there any reason to worry after Becton and the coaches talked a little about his knee being uncomfortable and ending his night early? It's hard to say, but we think Becton did all he could with the snaps he got. We wouldn't be shocked if he makes it to a starting role soon.

Looking Ahead

As the New York Jets get ready for the 2023 NFL season, they have some tough choices to make about who will start. Adrian Amos and Billy Turner, two main players, might not stay as starters. The reality is that there is a lot of competition for starting spots, and Amos and Turner need to do their best to keep their roles. Training camp and preseason games will be really important for them to show they're good enough and can keep other players from taking their spots.

We'll have to wait and see if Amos and Turner can rise to the challenge and keep being starters. The Jets really want to have the best possible team to do well in the upcoming season. As fans wait for the 2023 NFL season to start, everyone will be watching the Jets' training camp to see who will keep their starting spots and who will need to work even harder.