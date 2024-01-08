Garrett Wilson's season may have looked good on paper, but he says it wasn't.

Garrett Wilson had another monster year with the New York Jets in the 2023 season. But that doesn’t mean he's at all happy with how the season went for him and the team.

“I hear that I had a good year but it’s the worst [season] of my life,” Wilson said Monday, less than 24 hours after the Jets closed out a 7-10 season with a 17-3 win against the New England Patriots.

The stud wide receiver caught 95 passes this season, second-most in franchise history behind Brandon Marshall, who had 109 receptions in 2015. Wilson gained 1,042 yards, making him the first Jets receiver since Keyshawn Johnson in 1998-99 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons.

But at the end of the day, Wilson played on one of the least successful offenses in modern-day NFL history. In fact, New York only had 18 offensive touchdowns in 2023, the fewest by any team since the League’s schedule expanded to 17 games.

“What happened this season can’t happen again. … It’s got to be better,” Wilson explained.

Without naming names, Wilson appeared to take a dig at embattled offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who struggled mightily after quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles four plays into the season.

“We’ve got to make adjustments in the game. We’ve got to do things to counter what we’re getting and be able to put points on the board,” Wilson said. “The two years I’ve been here, it’s been tough going. We’ve got to figure out how to get it rolling no matter who’s slinging it.”

Garrett Wilson looks forward to Aaron Rodgers being Jets quarterback in 2024

Aaron Rodgers will lead the offense in 2024 after completely recovering from major surgery on his Achilles. The 40-year-old QB told reporters Monday that the Jets need to flush the “Bulls***” next season after missing the playoffs for the 13th straight year.

The Jets are expected to trade Zach Wilson this offseason, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Garrett Wilson and Zach Wilson never built any chemistry in two seasons playing together, which makes the receiver’s gaudy statistics the more impressive.

“Aaron will be offense in of itself because that’s just who he is, he’s special, man,” Wilson said about playing with Rodgers next season. “I just pray that everyone in the world gets to see that next year.”

Wilson was knocked out of the season finale against the Patriots on a late hit to the head by Jabrill Peppers in the third quarter. Wilson said he felt fine Monday.