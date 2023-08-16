The New York Jets have lost promising defensive back Javelin Guidry to a knee injury suffered during the team's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Garafolo reported.

Guidry is expected to undergo knee surgery in the near future and be placed on injured reserve, according to Garafolo.

After playing his college ball at Utah, Javelin Guidry entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.

Guidry played 28 games with the Jets over his career, registering 48 tackles and four forced fumbles across two seasons. In 2021, he appeared in all 17 games for the Jets, but played in just four games with the Raiders last season.

Guidry came back for a second stint with the Jets this offseason after he was claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons. The 25-year-old defensive back spent time last season with the Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals after spending the first two years of his career in New York.

Guidry was expected to push for playing time in New York's secondary at cornerback behind Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed along with Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols. Guidry's devastating knee injury could change some training camp cut candidates for the Jets, who are still looking to find reliable options in the secondary behind their two staring cornerbacks. While it's possible the Jets look to free agency for a replacement after Javelin Guidry's injury, no subsequent roster moves have been made by New York quite yet.

New York Jets defensive back Javelin Guidry was one of the fastest players on the Jets roster and in the NFL, as he registered a 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft Combine in 2020, second only to Henry Ruggs.