The New York Jets picked up their first win of the season Sunday, beating the Tennessee Titans 24-17. It was also veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first win with the Jets. Despite improving to 1-1 on the season, there’s still reason for concern surrounding New York. A slow starting offense is particularly troubling.

Slow starts have been a persistent problem for the team over the last several seasons, a fact that’s not lost on Rodgers. The four-time MVP hopes to get the offense “flying” right from the start of the Jets Thursday night matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Rodgers said it would be “a boondoggle to keep doing the same thing over and over and expect different results, so we have to change a couple things. We have to be a little sharper. …We've been starting really slow the first two weeks, so we've got to start faster, put something together in the first 15 [plays] and give our defense a chance to play with the lead.”

Aaron Rodgers looks to get the Jets off to a hot start against the Patriots

The Jets defense will likely need all the help they can get as the unit is banged up. New York was without cornerback D.J. Reed for Week Two after he injured his knee in the season opener. Additionally, the team lost defensive end Jermaine Johnson for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon. And Jets linebacker CJ Mosley is just 50-50 to play on Thursday after he was carted off the field with a toe injury against the Titans on Sunday.

New York has gotten off to slow starts in both games this season. In Week One against the San Francisco 49ers, the Jets were down 16-7 at halftime. They ultimately lost 32-19 in San Francisco. On Sunday New York once again could only manage seven first half points. The team trailed the Titans 10-7 at the half before pulling off the come from behind victory, winning 24-17.

Rodgers was likely still shaking off some rust after tearing his Achilles in last year’s season opener. In Week One of 2024, the 20-year pro went 13/21 for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Following the loss Rodgers encouraged fans to relax as he appeared confident in the team’s ability to turn things around. In the Jets Week Two win, he went 18/30 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

With the defense dinged it’s more important than ever to get off to a fast start. Rodgers will attempt to operate at full speed right out of the gate in New York’s home opener against AFC East rivals the Patriots on Thursday.