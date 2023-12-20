The New York Jets are out of postseason contention. A lot of it has to do with their inability to find a suitable offensive engine after Aaron Rodgers went down. It took Zach Wilson a long time to get his groove going. Trevor Siemian and Tim Boyle were just not consistent enough to produce for Robert Saleh's squad. But, their injured star quarterback dropped a promise after their disappointing season.

“That won't be the lasting image of me in a Jet jersey,” Rodgers said of the video of him getting outside the tunnel while carrying the American Flag during Week 1. As every Jets fan would know, Rodgers got injured in the first drive of that contest, thereby ending his season (via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team).

“The night is always darkest before the dawn and we're going to rise again.”

Sure enough, the season has been very dark for Robert Saleh and the rest of the team. In Week 15, they were shut out by Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins. It is the latest example of their offensive struggles, as they have failed to crack at least 10 points in three other occasions.

It may not just be schematics or better rotations that the Jets need at this point. Rather, they may need a leader and superstar who has been able to reach the top of football immortality before. Hopefully, when Rodgers suits up for the Jets in 2024, things will go New York's way and they'll finally be able to get out of their postseason drought.