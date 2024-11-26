Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future was a hot topic during the New York Jets' bye week. With New York losing seven of its last eight games, the Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that owner Woody Johnson had lost confidence in the veteran signal-caller. The report added that the four-time MVP will look for a new team next season.

Rodgers responded to the speculation on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it's all true,” he joked on The Pat McAfee show. “Listen, I don't talk to that person. There's obviously people that I guess she talks with. I don't understand what the motivation would be or what you think you're getting out of that. But when it comes to me, I can tell you again, my circle is really small. I'm not talking to people who are talking to people like that. So this is, at best, a third game of telephone with me. I don't have relationships with reporters who are going to break stories like this.”

Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich shut down rumors of a quarterback change on Monday, saying Rodgers will start during the team's Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Are Aaron Rodgers' days with the Jets numbered?

The Jets had high expectations entering 2024. However, Rodgers has been unable to get the offense off the ground while returning from an Achilles rupture. New York ranks 27th in yards (294.4 per game) and 27th in scoring (18.5 points per game).

On the surface, Rodgers has posted solid individual numbers, completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,442 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he's struggled to push the ball down the field at the level of his Green Bay Packers days. The 10-time Pro Bowler is averaging 6.4 yards per pass attempt, the lowest of his career as a starter and the ninth-lowest among starting quarterbacks this season.

Rodgers ranks 24th in QBR (51.4) among the league's starting signal callers. He ranks 25th in EPA per dropback (0.04) among 42 quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts this season, according to nfelo.com.

Given New York's disastrous season, it would not be surprising if the team goes in another direction at quarterback in 2025. If the Jets cut Rodgers before June 1, they would have $49 million in dead money next season, according to Over the Cap. However, if they designate the move as a post-June 1 cut, they would incur $14 million in dead money in 2025 and $35 million in 2026.

If they let Rodgers play out 2025 and then part ways, his contract will void and they would incur a $63 million in 2026.

Economically, it makes the most sense for New York to part with Rodgers after this season. The Jets could attempt to fill the position in the draft, as they currently hold the seventh overall pick. If not, they could bring canvass the free agent market for a bridge starter or long-term solution. Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the top names expected to hit the market this offseason.